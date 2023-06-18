‘Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are old-school but I am not’: Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT

Salman calls SRK-Aamir old school

When Ved actor Jiya Shankar came on the stage, she called host Salman Khan “old school”. He faked being offended and said jokingly that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are old school, but he is not.

Khan trio

Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman Khan entered the film industry within a span of few years, and the Khan-trio has been ruling the industry for more than three decades now. Salman made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 while Shah Rukh's movie debut came in 1992 when he featured in a grey role in Rishi Kapoor-Divya Bharti-starrer Deewana. Aamir's Hindi film debut came in 1985 when he featured in Ketan Mehta's Holi.

Salman and Aamir have featured together in the cult comic classic Andaz Apna Apna while Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in many hit films including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the most recent actioner, Pathaan.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya is best known for her TV show Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Apart from the comedy show, Jiya has also featured in Tamil and Marathi films including Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza's latest hit Ved, and Entha Andanga Unnave Kanavu Variyam. She has also worked in other TV shows such as Kaatelal & Sons and Good Night India.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started Saturday evening and marks the return of the 24X7 reality show that is being streamed online. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the host for the first season of the show. Salman - who has been the host for Bigg Boss (TV show) for more than a decade now - makes his digital debut with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Avinash Sachdev, Jia Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akansha Puri, Cyrus and Manisha Rani are few contestants who have entered the short this year.

