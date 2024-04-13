Bigg Boss OTT will not be brought back for season 3 this year: Report

Those looking forward to watching season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT might have to wait a little longer. The digital version of Bigg Boss, which was launched in 2021, might not return for a third season this year. A report by Indian Express states that Colors TV and Jio Cinema will not bring back the show due to ‘saturation.’ (Also Read: Elvish Yadav reacts to Munawar Faruqui egg pelting incident: 'Insaan akele padh jata hai aese situation mein'. Watch) Salman Khan hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 postponed

There were rumours recently that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream from May 15 this year. However, a source told the publication that’s far from the truth. A source claimed the makers ‘don’t want to get Bigg Boss OTT this year because the show’s audience is facing saturation’ and to reduce over-exposure, they might skip the show this year completely. They also claim that while discussions are still in the ‘premature stage’ Banijay Asia, Colors TV and Jio Cinema have not confirmed the same.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss has been popular ever since the TV version debuted in 2006. Salman Khan has been its host since 2010. In 2021, the show got its digital version, Bigg Boss OTT, with Karan Johar taking over the hosting duties. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy that year. Salman took over hosting for the second season, which saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav win the reality show. Apart from a daily one-hour episode on Voot, for Season 1, and Jio Cinema, for Season 2, the show was also streamed 24/7.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a lot of its contestants gain fame. Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan took part in the show. Names like Sheezan Khan, Arhaan Behll, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Dalljiet Kaur, Maxtern, Sriram Chandra and Dhanashree Verma, were doing rounds for the third season.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place