Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar makes an appeal to fans as her mom gets hospitalised

Jiya Shankar, known for her work in films and web shows is currently dealing with a personal crisis. The actor's mother Surekha Gavli has been hospitalised. Jiya informed her fans about the same and requested them to pray for her mom's speedy recovery. (Also read: Elvish Yadav assault case: Gurugram court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner) Jiya Shankar requests fans to pray for her mother's health.

Jiya Shankar makes an emotional request to fans

The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant took to her Twitter handle and captioned her post as, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and has been hospitalised. We’ve been put in a tough situation again. I believe prayers can make miracles. Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thank you, God bless y’all. Stay healthy.” When she was asked about the same during an interview with Times Now the actor told, “I am not in a state to talk about it right now.” A user commented, “Prayers are with you and aunty she will get well soon (heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “A lot of prayer's for your mom from MKJW. Allah unhen sehat ata kre Ameen. And be strong.”

Jiya Shankar revealed about her father on Bigg Boss OTT 2

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya bared her heart out to Elvish Yadav. She confessed that her father had abandoned her and her mother and Shankar is not her Dad's name. The actor's parents got divorced when she was 13-years-old. In the Bigg Boss house she shared a close bond with Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

Jiya Shankar featured in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved

Jiya has acted in television shows such as Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. She was also a part of movies such as Kanavu Variyam, Hyderabad Love Story and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza starrer Ved. Apart from the web show Virgin Bhaaskar 2, the actor featured in the music videos - Judaiyaan and Meri Zindagi.

