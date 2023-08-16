Manisha Rani visits Abhishek Malhan at hospital: ‘Mere liye hamesha se tu hi winner raha hai’

Manisha Rani is proving to be a true friend to Abhishek Malhan even outside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Manisha and her father paid Abhishek a visit at the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for dengue. The two shared hugs and chatted for a bit, as captured in a video shared by Manisha on her Instagram account. (Also read: Abhishek Malhan reacts to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2) Manisha Rani fussed over Abhishek Malhan at the hospital.

The warm video

The video shows Manisha smiling and laughing as he entered the hospital room. Abhishek got up from his bed and got a warm hug from his best friend from the Bigg Boss house. While Abhishek was in a patient's robe, Manisha wore a pink kurta with a colourful dupatta. She fixed his face and hair and the two had a chat.

Manisha's message

Taking to Instagram to share the video, Manisha wrote, “Hero of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Oyy. Tune bhale hi trophy nahi jeeta ho, lekin tune poore India ka dil jeeta hai. Aur mere liye tu humesha se hi winner raha hai (You may not have won the trophy but you did win the entire country's hearts. And for me, you will always be the winner)."

She added, “Aur Bigg Boss ne mujhe bahut kuch dia. Uss mein se khaas tere jaisa dost mila mujhe. Agar is season mein tu nahi hota toh meri journey bahut mushkil hoti shayad. Aur umeed hai humari dosti humesha aise hi rahegi (And Bigg Boss gave me many things, specially a friend like you. It would have been very difficult to survice the house without you. I hope we always stay friends just like this).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Manisha Rani was second runners up while Abhishek Malhan was in the top two on Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale on Monday. The trophy and ₹25 lakh prize money was won by Elvish Yadav.

Abhishek has been unwell for over a week. He could not fully participate in the finale and rushed to the hospital immediately after the show ended. From the hospital, he shared a message for his fans, thanking them for their support.

