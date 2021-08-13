Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh calls Shamita Shetty ‘maasi’, says ‘she’s as old as my mom'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh commented about co-contestant Shamita Shetty's age after the two had a heated argument. After telling Shamita that she should keep her ‘hi-fi’ attitude to herself, she said that Shamita is about as old as her mother.

Akshara Singh reportedly called Shamita Shetty ‘maasi (aunty)’, in a conversation with Urfi Javed. She also expressed her surprise that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she's been working. She said that ‘maasi’ is the perfect way to describe her, and the two laughed.

Urfi said, “Apne season mein toh haar ke hi gayi na, kya kar liya (she couldn't do anything in her season)." Shamita had previously participated in the third season of Bigg Boss, but departed abruptly to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding.

Previously, Shamita had taken offence to Akshara poking her about her dietary restrictions. Shamita had asked the contestants to stay away from the gluten-free products, which had been sent in only for her and Neha Bhasin.

Akshara mocked Shamita and accused her of having starry airs. She said, according to a leading daily, "Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai... (She thinks she's better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There's no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi)."

Before that, Shamita had also been involved in a heated fight with Pratik Sehajpal, and had accused Nishant Bhat of having crossed the line with her once.