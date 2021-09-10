Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh recalls Shamita Shetty calling her 'gawaar', says 'just because I speak in Hindi...'

Actor Akshara Singh, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT claimed that whenever co-contestant Shamita Shetty spoke to her, she called her 'gawaar (illiterate)'. Akshara also said that Shamita didn't talk to her during the first week of the reality show.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty had several fights. Akshara had age-shamed Shamita and accused her of lacking humility. Shamita had said that Akshara gets on her nerves.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Akshara said, "First week Shamita ji ne mujhse baat hi nahi kari. Jab bhi baat hui, ek hi baat bolti thi ye toh gawaar hai. Matlab agar maine Hindi mein baat karli toh that means mai gawaar hu aur mujhe humesha daba ke unhone rakha (The first week, Shamita didn't talk to me at all. Whenever she spoke to, she said only one thing, ‘She is illiterate.’ Just because I speak in Hindi, she called me illiterate and she always dominated me)." She said this while recalling the fight that took place with Shamita in the kitchen over salt.

"Bahut zor ka bhadakti thi mere upar. Shamita ji ko maine kuch din tak tolerate kiya lekin jab had se zada ho gaya, tab mai pounce back karne lagi (She used to get really angry at me. I tolerated her for a few days but when things went out of hand, I started retaliating)," she added.

Akshara spoke about her last episode of Bigg Boss OTT and said that she was a little disappointed that she exited the house after getting insulted. She added that she was very happy when she entered the house but 'they have insulted me while I left the show'.

Akshara was severely criticised for age-shaming Shamita. She had said, "She is as old as my mother, doesn't she have any manners? She's a very ill-mannered woman."