Bigg Boss OTT confirmed contestants: Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's show

As the Bigg Boss OTT is scheduled to begin this weekend, the team has been dropping teasers about the contestants whom fans will see inside the house. The OTT season will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and will air from August 8. A total of 12 contestants will be seen in the digital version, fighting for the trophy for 12 weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT makers have shared teasers of the two more contestants of the show--Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan and Bollywood actor Karan Nath.

Zeeshan was recently in the news after he decided to fly wearing a bathrobe. He had shared a video on his YouTube channel. However, an Air India staff member didn't allow him to fly in the robe.

Another teaser featured Bollywood actor Karan Nath. He starred in films such as Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. Recently, singer Neha Bhasin was confirmed as the first contestant.

According to Indian Express, several others including Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed and MTV star Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed as the contestants.

The audience will have 24x7 live access on Voot to watch what's happening inside the house. This will be shown on Voot for six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television. In this version, the viewers will have the power to decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT house inmates.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar had said, "Being a fan of the show, I'm excited about the new elements we've introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I'm eagerly waiting to see the viewers' participation in the show that takes over the top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I'm also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."