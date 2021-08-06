Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT confirmed contestants: Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's show
web series

Bigg Boss OTT confirmed contestants: Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's show

Zeeshan Khan and Karan Nath will take part in Bigg Boss OTT. The season will be hosted by Karan Johar and will air from August 8.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss OTT makers have been announcing the contestants.

As the Bigg Boss OTT is scheduled to begin this weekend, the team has been dropping teasers about the contestants whom fans will see inside the house. The OTT season will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and will air from August 8. A total of 12 contestants will be seen in the digital version, fighting for the trophy for 12 weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT makers have shared teasers of the two more contestants of the show--Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan and Bollywood actor Karan Nath.

Zeeshan was recently in the news after he decided to fly wearing a bathrobe. He had shared a video on his YouTube channel. However, an Air India staff member didn't allow him to fly in the robe.

Another teaser featured Bollywood actor Karan Nath. He starred in films such as Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. Recently, singer Neha Bhasin was confirmed as the first contestant.

According to Indian Express, several others including Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed and MTV star Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed as the contestants.

The audience will have 24x7 live access on Voot to watch what's happening inside the house. This will be shown on Voot for six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television. In this version, the viewers will have the power to decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT house inmates.

Also Read | BTS: Jungkook pets a chicken to sleep on the sets of Daechwita, ARMY calls him 'precious'. Watch

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar had said, "Being a fan of the show, I'm excited about the new elements we've introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I'm eagerly waiting to see the viewers' participation in the show that takes over the top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I'm also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss karan johar karan johar instagram karan nath neha bhasin

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan told she can't enter Vaishno Devi if she has committed 'paap', watch her reaction

UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:04 AM IST
bollywood

Lara Dutta's daughter said 'they are going to kill you' after seeing her BellBottom look, Mahesh Bhupathi refused a hug

PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:01 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Human uses dog’s favourite words on pretend call, her reaction is pure delight

Beautiful pictures of butterfly-shaped pieces of ice go viral

Video of this 100-year-old powerlifter is inspiring many. Seen viral clip yet?

British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP