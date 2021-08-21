Bigg Boss OTT: Flirty Raqesh Bapat won't leave Shamita Shetty's bed even as she drags him out, says 'Come na baby'

Actor Raqesh Bapat is in the mood for romance but his 'connection' Shamita Shetty is not having any of it. In a Bigg Boss OTT promo shared by Voot, the two are seen engaged in a funny conversation, as she tries to push him out of her bed.

The video begins after light out. Shamita is in bed and Raqesh is lying next to her. However, instead of going back to his bed, he starts making himself cosy, saying he should sleep too. "Go on your bed," Shamita tells him as everyone starts laughing. She screams for Bigg Boss but Raqesh says, "I am trying to 'warm up to you'," leaving all in splits. Shamita pretends to hit him with her elbow and threatens to break his glasses.

"Why? I am your 'connection'," he tells her. She replies, "Bulls**t. Connect from there," pointing to his bed. He refuses to leave, saying he doesn't like 'long distance'. Shamita then gets out of bed and tries to drag him by his feet, out of bed. He lets her know that he is not wearing pants. Neha Bhasin asks Shamita why she is so bothered and if she doesn't have enough self-control to sleep in the same bed with Raqesh.

Shamita says, "Go na!" but Raqesh replies, "Come na baby!" Everyone else has a great time at Shamita's hassled state. Shamita tries one last time, removing his blanket from the bed when he says, "Oh, one blanket only?" She finally gives up and tells him they can 'connect' tomorrow. He agrees, saying, "Same time, same place?"

Host Karan Johar has announced Raqesh Bapat as Shamita's 'connection' on the show during the premiere night earlier this month. Both Shamita and Raqesh are actors who made their Bollywood debut in the early 2000s but did not find much success at the movies. She has starred in movies such as Mohabbatein and Zeher. Raqesh made his debut with Anurag Basu's Tum Bin.