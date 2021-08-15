Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin calls Nishant Bhat ‘manipulative’, Ridhima Pandit imitates Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss OTT: A promo showed Neha Bhasin picking up a fight with Nishant Bhat. Another showed Ridhima Pandit entertaining him and Moose Jattana with her imitation of Arshi Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin got into a war of words with Nishant Bhat.

Singer Neha Bhasin got into an argument with her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat. A promo, shared online by Voot, started with her telling him, “I am okay that we never talk again also.”

Nishant accused Neha of saying ‘out of context’ things about him and said, “I am also vulnerable in those things.” She retorted, “So, great, I am happy that finally, you feel vulnerable as well.” He claimed that she is levelling accusations against him without any proof and asked her to come and talk to him only once she has some evidence to back her up.

“Aap manipulative ho, main nahi hoon (You are manipulative, I am not),” Neha told Nishant, who refused to accept the tag.

In another snippet from Bigg Boss OTT, television actor Ridhima Pandit could be seen imitating former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, much to the delight of Nishant and Moose Jattana. Arshi, who was first seen on Bigg Boss 11, returned last year to participate in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’. She made headlines for being constantly at loggerheads with Vikas Gupta.

Bigg Boss OTT is a digital spin-off of Bigg Boss. The six-week series will air ahead of the televised version, Bigg Boss 15, and is hosted by Karan Johar. The audience can view the contestants 24*7 and can even dole out punishments to them.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan ends Instagram hibernation with new photo, fans say ‘missed you’

Other Bigg Boss OTT contestants include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan.

Shamita, who was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss 3, admitted at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere that she was conflicted about her participation after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn case last month. However, she did not want to back out of prior professional commitments.

