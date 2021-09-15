Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin slams Divya Agarwal for 'dirty underwear' incident

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty put Divya Agarwal in the spotlight after the dirty underwear incident resurfaced. The two contestants screamed at Divya while she continued to defend herself.

Last week, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin made headlines after they got into a fight after Divya spotted unwashed underwear lying on the sink and asked the women who it belonged to. Upon learning that it was Neha's, she called the singer ‘disgusting’, leading to an exchange of words.

On Wednesday, a clip of the constants interacting with a group of journalists visiting the Bigg Boss OTT house was shared online and the incident was brought up. When a journalist pointed out that Divya's comments about Neha were ‘misogynistic,’ Divya said in Hindi, “It's unhygienic, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, I would've done the same thing.”

“She doesn't agree when she's wrong. This is my issue,” Shamita chipped in while Divya continued to defend herself. “This is a matter of cleanliness,” she added, before Neha asked to shut up. “Just shut up man, this is disgusting and you should be apologetic about it,” she said.

The fight continued when the contestants returned to the house. “There's no difference between a man and a woman, that is about cleanliness,” Divya screamed. A disappointed Neha replied, “Get out of here.” As they continued to fight, Shamita screamed, “Keep your arrogance to yourself,” which only made Divya angrier.

When the incident first happened, former contestant Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and slammed Divya as well. “Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake , as a girl urself , how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad . #sick,” she had tweeted.