Bigg Boss OTT: Prateek Sehajpal believes Abhinav Shukla should be on Discovery

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Prateek Sehajpal believes that former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla’s knowledge was not useful for people, and certainly not meant for Bigg Boss. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, he has said that Abhinav Shukla and his knowledge would fit on Discovery channel instead.

Contestants inside the house, as well as show host Salman Khan often made fun of Abhinav Shukla for talking in jargons, on Bigg Boss 14 last year. Abhinav holds a B Tech degree in Electronics & Communication.

Prateek Sehajpal is a law graduate. Asked if he will enlighten the Bigg Boss audience with his knowledge, the way Abhinav Shukla did last year, Prateek said, “What should I say about Abhinav Shukla and his knowledge? Wo pura gyan dete rehte the brahmand ka (He would talk about all the things under the Sun). He used to talk about stars, that knowledge is not needed. Not for Bigg Boss. That kind of knowledge would fit on Discovery channel. Go to a wildlife channel. If you behave like animals, you will be kept with animals."

"The knowledge of the law is something that is used in daily life. People normally do not know about their own rights. I have a very strong opinion. Even if you do not ask for it, I will give it to you. If there is a conversation around me, it will end up being around me,” he added.

Claiming that he is super excited and “can’t even contain” his excitement for participating on the show, Prateek Sehajpal said that Bigg Boss OTT is the biggest platform for transforming careers. “I have always wanted to be famous and popular. This is the platform where I can achieve it all, so why not? To be a part of a show with both Salman Khan and Karan Johar as the host, that is a big deal for me.”

Asked if he is prepared for the fights inside the house, he said, “You should ask the other contestants, they need to be prepared. My strategy is to just be honest and real. I am not going fake cry or any such thing. I will cry, or get angry when I have to. I do not care what people think or if they judge me.”