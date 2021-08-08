Karan Johar gives tour of Bigg Boss OTT house in over-the-top Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style. Watch

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday, host Karan Johar took fans on a tour of the new house, in the style of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The 12-week spinoff of the popular reality show, otherwise hosted by Salman Khan, will stream on Voot.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar captioned his video, "Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya. Starting 8 August, 8pm only on Voot!"

The video showed Karan giving viewers a tour of the new Bigg Boss house, while singing a rewritten version of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track. "Aaya hu main Karan, you and I'll have lots of fun. Iss ghar ka niyam, kabhi khushi kabhi gham," he lip-synced.

Fans got their first glimpse at the bohemian-themed house a few days ago. Art director Omung Kumar, who has been designing Bigg Boss houses for several years, said in an interview that the house resembles Karan's personality, but that wasn't always intended.

He told a leading daily, "The house should give viewers a feel that even they want to go and live there. We had not planned the theme keeping Karan Johar's personality in mind but when he came on board, the theme just matched with his personality."

Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss OTT house with bunk beds, tarot-inspired wallpapers, see pics

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan, actor Karan Nath, and singer Neha Bhasin have been confirmed as contestants. According to Indian Express, other contestants include Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed and MTV star Pratik Sehajpal.