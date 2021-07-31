Step inside Bigg Boss OTT house with bunk beds, tarot-inspired wallpapers, see pics

The first pictures of the reality television show Bigg Boss OTT house have surfaced online on Saturday. With only a week left for the episodes to premiere, the pictures give a glimpse of the house where the contestants will stay for the next few months. Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

The pictures take the fans of Bigg Boss directly to the bedroom. The wallpapers are inspired by tarot cards which cover wall from the ceiling to the floors. The room is steeped in mystery with celestial objects dominating the pictures. A crescent moon, sun, mythical creatures, and mermaids feature in the photos. A few pictures also has 'moon child' and 'stay wild' written on them.

A section of the room has been draped in red sheets and a purple hue also dominates another part. Green coloured bunk beds with red and blue mattresses have been set up in the house. A few bedside tables can also be spotted. Prominent cameras, a brown table and sliding glass panels are also seen.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital episodes. On Friday, Neha Bhasin was revealed as the first contestant of the show. Over the next few days, the participants for Bigg Boss OTT will be announced.

Actor Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo a few days ago.

Expressing his happiness on hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Karan had said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top."

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'

He had added, "It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."