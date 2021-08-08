Bigg Boss OTT premiere LIVE: Karan Johar welcomes Millind Gaba, contestants to wait for a 'connection'

Bigg Boss OTT, the 15th season of the reality show kickstarted Sunday evening. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the show host for this year, welcomed fans to the Bigg Boss OTT house earlier in the day.

The premiere will see Malaika Arora perform on stage, as the show opens for this year. Shamita Shetty will also be seen entering the house alongside Karan Johar. Shamita will be seen on the show as a contestant.

Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan Khan were already confirmed for the show. Karan will now introduce the rest of the contestants for this season. Other names likely to join them include actors Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Riddhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, social media influencer Muskaan Jattana, choreographer Nishant Bhat, musician Millind Gaba. Actors Raqesh Bapat and Akshara Singh may also be seen on the show as contestants.

Through the day on Sunday, the social media handles of Voot teased promotional videos featuring the contestants. However, none of the names or faces were revealed from the official account of the show makers.

In a surprise announcement, the makers announced a few weeks ago that Bigg Boss will be aired on the digital platform Voot before it moves to the usual platform, TV channel Colors. Salman Khan, who has a host for the show for the longest time, will also return when Bigg Boss goes to TV.

Commenting on the upcoming all-new Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan had said, "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital-first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more - It's true for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining, and conduct themselves well in the BB house."

Stay tuned for the live updates here:

8:30PM: Soon after his introduction and some discussion, Karan Johar wore a bathrobe and joined Zeesha Khan to dance on Radha Teri Chunri. Zeeshan was also sent to the connection gallery.

Millind Gaba then makes his entry. He also sang a Punjabi version of Tum Paas Aaye from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He is also informed about the "stay connected" theme of Bigg Boss OTT. He is is told that he needs to make a connection and keep it going if he wants to stay on the show.

8:15PM: Karan Johar then gave a dance performance and soon introduced actor Raqsh Bapat as the first contestant for Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh said he would like to bring class to the over the top content for the show. "So you would bring class, is it?" asked Karan.

Rqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT.

However, he was asked to wait for his "connection". Karan Johar introduced a new concept for Bigg Boss OTT. He said each male contestant will be paired up with female contestant.

Actor Zeeshan Khan also made his entry, in his white bathrobe. When Karan Johar joked, "Kya kha ke paida hue (What did you mom eat before you were born)?, he said, "Bijli ka jhatka (an electric shock I guess)."

Zeeshan Khan on Bigg Boss OTT.

8:00PM: Bigg Boss OTT begins with Karan Johar entering the house as the Bigg Boss version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum song played in the background.

Bigg Boss OTT premiered Sunday evening 8pm. It will be aired on the digital platform weekdays at 7pm.