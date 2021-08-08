Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT's Divya Agarwal hopes to marry Varun Sood in 2022: ‘Once we have a beautiful home’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya Agarwal spoke about being in a live-in relationship with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood. She also discussed their marriage plans.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Divya Agarwal talks about the possibility of getting married in 2022.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal is hopeful that she will marry her beau, Varun Sood, next year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she and Varun were working to fulfill their dream of securing a “small, beautiful home” before taking the step of getting married.

Divya is in a live-in relationship with Varun Sood, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He was out of the country to shoot for the Rohit Shetty show and now she will be locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT for some time.

Asked about staying apart, Divya Agarwal told us, “We are both very emotional about this. But, at the same time, Varun has done his part for the house (working on a show and earning some money). Now, it is my time to do it. We just have a very small dream – we want to settle down with a beautiful home. We just want to make that. We are working towards that goal. We are quite passionate about our dream and our work. I guess these things make us stronger and keep us going together.”

She added, “Live-in is quite fun. There are people in the house all the time, we are enjoying (this stage). Marriage is very different and we do not want to step into something that could stress us out, right now. We do not want to get married right now, and then plan a family, after two years. Then have a baby, and then this and that. We want everything set before the marriage. When the marriage happens (everything should be set), and then whenever the baby happens, whatever happens. Hopefully by next year or so, we will be all set. Once the house is set, Divya and Varun are going for marriage.”

