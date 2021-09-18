Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin address her conflict with Divya Agarwal: 'My husband has strictly told me...'

Singer Neha Bhasin, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house, has said that the conflict between her and co-contestant Divya Agarwal will never be resolved. Neha and Divya had a heated argument over dirty underwear.

Last week, when Neha Bhasin was on the show, Divya Agarwal had spotted an unwashed underwear on the bathroom sink and asked whose it was. When she realised it was Neha's, Divya called her ‘disgusting’.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Neha Bhasin spoke on issues between them, “No, it’s never going to be resolved. My husband has strictly told me to stay away from her, so I would love to follow that advice. I think my instincts were right about her, and that’s a relationship that will never be right.”

She also said, "I have always maintained one thing - I have never had armies of fans like that, but I have always had lovers, supporters, people who think like me - like a world of my own. All those people have come out in large numbers...told me that I was the most entertaining person on the show, which makes me very happy because I am an entertainer. They have also said that since I have left, the house has actually become dull. They have also said stuff like I am a rare contestant who made real friendships, which they have rarely seen in the Bigg Boss house. This is what I wanted."

Recently, a group of journalists visited the Bigg Boss house and the underwear incident was again spoken about. A journalist said that Divya's comments about Neha were ‘misogynistic’ and Divya replied, “It's unhygienic, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, I would've done the same thing.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin slams Divya Agarwal for 'dirty underwear' incident

Shamita chimed in, “She doesn't agree when she's wrong. This is my issue" and Divya replied, “This is a matter of cleanliness.” Neha then told Divya, “Just shut up man, this is disgusting and you should be apologetic about it.”