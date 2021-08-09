Bigg Boss OTT's Prateek Sehajpal says he, ex Pavitra Punia were both 'psychotic'; wants to tell Eijaz Khan to marry her

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Prateek Sehajpal has said that his ex-girlfriend, former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia, was 'psychotic', 'possessive' and 'aggressive'. He added that he also had the same characteristics when they were in a relationship. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prateek talked about having moved on in life and opened up on how he’d react if Pavitra appears on Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise element.

Prateek Sehajpal's past relationship with Pavitra Punia is bound to be brought up again on the reality show that premiered on Sunday evening. Asked if he is prepared to deal with it, he said, "There is nothing to hide. We were in love, now we have moved on after the break-up. Both of us are happy in life. We have both worked hard to reach where we are in our lives. We have moved on. Both of us have the right to stay happy. I am okay with that (discussion around her). What can contestants do? They cannot shoot me. Even if they shoot me, I am bulletproof.”

Reminded that things may get dirty inside the house, he added, “If you put a diamond in mud, it will still remain a diamond. No matter how dirty things get, you can just take it out, clean it up and it will still be priced at a few crores. This does not concern me at all.”

Speaking on the possibility of Pavitra being brought in as a wild card entry or some surprise element, Prateek Sehajpal said, “Dekhi jaegi aur kya (We will see when we come to that). I have not done anything wrong with her, neither did she do anything wrong with me in any manner. (laughs loudly) I do not know why I am laughing, there is nothing to laugh about. Maybe I am imagining she has come in the house and I am right there. I do not know how it will be, but it is going to be fun, I guess.”

He added, “We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai (Eijaz Khan) ‘Lo bhai shadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)’.”

Prateek Sehajpal also said that he never met Pavitra Punia after their break-up. “We never really met yaar after the break-up. In fact, my break-up was on such a note that I tried a lot to contact her. I am a person who gets attached to people soon and gets very difficult to get detached. I am either zero or hundred, when I have given my 100 per cent in a relationship, it gets difficult for me to detach from the person. I tried to contact her but she was unavailable and she never wanted to speak to me again. I think, we met once when I went to her place to pick my stuff. I do not know how it is going to be (the meeting with Pavitra).”

