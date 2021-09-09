Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's bond seems to be breaking, their latest fight might be the biggest

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had a heated argument on the show. In a new promo shared by Voot on Instagram, Shamita tripped and fell down after a game inside the house that also involved Pratik Sehajpal.

Later, Raqesh told Shamita and Neha Bhasin, "This is why I was saving you guys yesterday." A shocked Shamita shouted at him, "You don't need to ask me if I am OK. Prove this first." She continued, "I am f***** hurt and the first thing you have to tell me is 'This is what I was trying to say'. At least ask if I am OK. What is wrong with you?'"

Raqesh asked Shamita, "What wrong am I doing yaar?" to which she replied, "You are doing nothing wrong, I am the one who's wrong. I am f****** physically hurt." Raqesh shouted back, "You are always hurt. Nobody else is hurt right?"

Shamita responded to Raqesh, "Fine you are right" and he said, "Don’t argue when I am right." This made Shamita angry as she screamed at him, "You know what, you need to stop. Shove that ego up you a**."

Raqesh told her, "Don't be like this." An irked Shamita said, "I am not your concern. I walked into this house alone I will walk out alone." She then stood beside Neha, and said tearfully, "F****** so insensitive yaar."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who started as 'connections' in the reality show have had several fights in the last week. At first, they bonded well and even flirted with each other on multiple occasions.

Recently, Shamita lashed out at Raqesh over his loyalty towards her. “Sabke saath compassionate banna hai (You want to be compassionate towards everyone). I can’t be with somebody like that. If I have to beg for loyalty, I don’t want to be with you.” When Raqesh asked her what she meant, Shamita replied, “Loyalty is that f**king bitch. I don’t want you to f**king talk.”

Earlier Shamita had also slammed Raqesh for not defending her. Raqesh has also accused Shamita of ‘demeaning’ him, and asked her to 'watch (her) tone of voice'.