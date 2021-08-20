Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed recalls relatives calling her a 'porn star' after her pictures were uploaded on adult site

Actor Urfi Javed recalled her torturous experience after her pictures were uploaded on an adult site, and the mental and physical abuse that she had to endure at the hands of her father.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Urfi Javed was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

TV actor Urfi Javed, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT, has said that she had no support from her family when her pictures were uploaded on an adult site. She said that she was victim-blamed and that people believed that she was secretly a porn star.

In an interview, Urfi Javed said that her father 'mentally and physically' abused her after the incident, and that her relatives wanted to check her bank account, expecting to find hidden money.

"I was not even in college, I was in eleventh standard," she told RJ Siddharth Kannan. She continued, "It was tough because I didn't have my family's support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn't remember my own name; people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through."

She said that after the experience, she realised that she has her own voice. "Even when my father victim-blamed me, I was not allowed to say anything, all I could do was suffer their torture, I was always told that girls don't have a voice, that only men are allowed to make decisions. I didn't know I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me so long just to survive. Now, my personality is coming out and I'm not going to stop."

Previously, in a 2020 interview with a leading daily, Urfi had spoken about what happened after she ran away from home. She said, "I then ran away from the house with my two sisters, leaving behind my mother and two other siblings, and stayed in a park for a week in Delhi. Then we three started looking for jobs. I thankfully got a job in a call centre. Soon after that, my father got remarried and then the whole responsibility of the family came on to me and my sisters shoulders."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed shreds 'backstabbing insect' Zeeshan Khan after eviction, vows to take revenge

Urfi was the first contestant to be evicted from the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT, and she has blamed her friend Zeeshan Khan for betraying her trust.

