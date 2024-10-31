Blocked! Samay Raina reveals Kusha Kapila's response to 'dehumanising and unkind’ roast

It’s a block

Recently, Samay Raina asked his Instagram followers for panellist recommendations for his new show, India’s Got Latent. There was one fan who suggested Kusha’s name.

Samay took note of it, and shared, “Hahahaha to be honest, that would be an epic episode for sure. Can’t tag her because I’m blocked but hopefully someday in the future”.

The Instagram Story also found its way onto Reddit, where social media users indulged in funny banter with each other. “Samay always says something about Kusha which he should never say lollll,” wrote one user, with another writing, “I think it’s majorly Ashish’s fault, none of this would’ve happened (so publicly atleast) if he would’ve just cut out that much”.

“He deserved it. His part had to be censored on a show that Ashish boasted never uses censorship. So one can imagine the waahyaad things he must've said about/to Kusha that day,” read one comment.

About the roast

Kusha Kapila's marriage was one of the topics that was picked up during the roast. Earlier this year, Kusha had joined a host of other comedians where many of them roasted each other on the new series, Pretty Good Roast Show S1. Samay Raina took many digs at Kusha's marriage and her recent divorce with Zorawar.

She got married to Zorawar in 2017. They announced their separation in June 2023. Samay began his roast by calling Kusha a 'gold-digger'. He then went on to make jokes about her divorce, also referring to the pet dog, which Kusha shares with her ex-husband.

He said in Hindi, "Kusha has a female dog, who is with Kusha half the time, and during the other half remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life." Some of the comedians also took a dig at Kusha's recent weight loss.

Kusha’s reaction

Later, Kusha took to social media to share that ‘shockingly unkind’ jokes were cracked about her body and her divorce. She wrote, "When someone’s trying to disempower you, it’s their garbage. It’s not yours to store. Let it slide off you."

She said, “I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better but since friends were involved I didn’t. Rookie mistake.”

"While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind,” Kusha shared, adding, “Mine was the first episode to be shot (was shot in January) so everyone had fair bit of learnings post shoot which is why in other episodes, boundaries haven’t been crossed, especially with women.”