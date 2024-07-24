Kusha Kapila shares cryptic post after calling out 'dehumanising' roast of her divorce, weight loss: 'Their garbage...'

Actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila recently posted that a roast ‘straight up dehumanised’ her; she also revealed that ‘shockingly unkind’ jokes that were cracked about her body and her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia weren’t shared with her before the said roast. Amid all this, Kusha took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a post about letting things 'slide off you'. Also read: Kusha Kapila says some jokes in Pretty Good Roast Show were ‘shockingly unkind’ Kusha Kapila has been in news over a recent roast of her. (File Photo/AFP)

‘It’s their garbage, not yours to store’

She wrote, "When someone’s trying to disempower you, it’s their garbage. It’s not yours to store. Let it slide off you." This comes days after Kusha opened up about how she sat through comedian Ashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show, which was shot in January and released recently on YouTube.

She was joined by standup comedians on the show, including Samay Raina, who made some of the ‘unkind’ jokes about her. Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Gurleen Pannu also cracked jokes about Kusha.

‘I absolutely was not okay’

After the episode dropped, some on social media asked why Kusha sat through the roast, and allowed such jokes at her expense. Breaking her silence on the backlash, she shared a long post about the roast and everything that went down. Kusha wrote, "I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better but since friends were involved I didn’t. Rookie mistake.”

She also said, "While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind.” She added, “Mine was the first episode to be shot (was shot in January) so everyone had fair bit of learnings post shoot which is why in other episodes, boundaries haven’t been crossed, especially with women.”

What was said in the roast

Kusha Kapila's past marriage was one of the topics during the roast; she married Zorawar in 2017, and they announced their separation in June 2023. Samay began his recent roast by calling Kusha a 'gold-digger'. He then went on to make jokes about her divorce, also referring to the pet dog, which Kusha shares with her ex husband.

He said in Hindi, "Kusha has a female dog, who is with Kusha half the time, and during the other half remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life." Some of the comedians also took a dig at Kusha's recent weight loss.