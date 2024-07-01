Kusha Kapila breaks silence after being roasted on her divorce with Zorawar, reveals she restricted posts on Samay Raina

Kusha Kapila is opening up about Samay Raina roasting her divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kusha recently joined a host of other comedians where many of them roasted each other on the new series, Pretty Good Roast Show S1. Samay Raina took many digs at Kusha's marriage and her recent divorce with Zorawar. In a recent AMA session on Instagram, Kusha finally opened up about the matter. (Also read: Kusha Kapila on being bullied online after announcing separation: ‘You have to put on blinders’) Kusha Kapila was last seen in the film Thank You For Coming.(Getty Images via AFP)

What Kusha said

In an AMA session when an user asked her about how she handled the brutal roast about her divorce, she revealed how she even restricted phrases including ‘Samay Raina’, ‘Aashish Solanki’ and ‘dark humour’ on Instagram. In response to the question, she wrote, “Not my first time on the rodeo. In the large scheme of things, nothing matters. Probably when I have processed all of it, will speak about it on a level-headed podcast (lol do we have any) or maybe never. We will see. This profile continues to be a safe space for my female and queer followers."

Kusha Kapila's relationship

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017 after dating for some time. Opening about their love story, Kusha revealed how they met and said that they noticed each other for the first time at a friend's wedding.

Announcing their separation, Kusha had said, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Kusha was seen in Thank You For Coming last year. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Shibani Bedi.