Bridgerton 2 teaser: Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey exchange yearning looks as Lady Whistledown ‘sharpens her knives’

Bridgerton 2 teaser: The second season centres around the love story of new introduction Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.
Bridgerton 2 teaser: Simone Ashley and Anthony Bridgerton in stills from the show. 
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:42 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Valentine's Day, Netflix dropped a brand new teaser of the second season of the show Bridgerton. The first season of the Netflix series premiered in 2020 and retained the title of the ‘most watched’ show on the streaming platform for quite some time. 

Bridgerton 2 centres around the love story of new introduction Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey. The teaser begins with glimpses of ‘anonymous’ columnist Lady Whistledown delivering her latest piece on her identity being speculated. She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been ‘sharpening her knives.' 

The minute-long teaser is packed with snippets of Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton exchanging glances - he greets her with a nod in one sequence while she turns her gaze away in a show of initial tension in their budding romance. The teaser also has glimpses of a stunning royal ball, which sees Kate walking up to the venue clad in head-to-toe silver. 

RELATED STORIES

The first season of the show focused on the romance between Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor. While she returns for the second season, Rege-Jean made an exit from the series after the very successful first one. 

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, who adapated the period series from Julia Quinn's novels, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month: “I had a very clear vision for Season 1 and I was given the freedom to follow through on it. Then the show came out and started to take hold of the world. It was all so surreal. Staying true to my original vision (for Season 2) became much more challenging, but it made me drill down even more.”

Also read: Bridgerton 2: Netflix show introduces Kate Sharma in first clip

About the focus being on a different couple this season, he said: “It was always my intention to follow a different Bridgerton sibling for every season."

Bridgerton 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25.

