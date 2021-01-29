IND USA
Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households
web series

Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households

Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever."
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)(HT_PRINT)

Netflix on Thursday revealed that the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have surpassed Netflix's own projections of 63 million households.

The series was among the top 10 shows in every country except for Japan. It was also at the number one position in 83 countries, including America.

The hit show has also made Julia Quinn's novel of the same name find a spot on the New York Times bestseller list, 18 years after they were first published. According to E! News, a Bridgerton musical is currently in the works following the sweeping success of the Netflix show.

The series was also greenlit for a second season last week. The second season is expected to be based on Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Also read: How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance

The first season of the period drama featured actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles. Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is set in the competitive world of Regency-era London.

Topics
netflix

