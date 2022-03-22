Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran recalls breaking into tears upon hearing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song on set

The second season of Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton will also feature a cover version of the title track from Karan Johar's multi-starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The 2001 release starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor among others. Indian-origin actor Charithra Chandran, who portrays Edwina Sharma on the show, recently recalled the moment she found out that the K3G song will be a part of the show. Also Read| Bridgerton 2 trailer is packed with romantic tension, drama and a haldi ceremony, fans unpack it all on Twitter

Charithra, who spent a few years of her childhood in India before returning to the United Kingdom, described the moment as a collision of both of her worlds. At a press conference on Monday, she recalled breaking down and immediately texting showrunner Chris Van Dusen after she heard the cover on the sets.

As per the Daily Mail, Charithra said, "For me, that song is a Bollywood staple so as soon as it came on, I was like, 'Hold on,' and then rewind and immediately pause and text Chris saying, 'This literally brought tears to my eyes because it's a collision of both my worlds.' When you're growing up as immigrants' children, sometimes it's so hard to figure out your identity and you don't always know where you belong."

The actor added, "That was one of the defining moments where you go, ‘Ah ok, I get it now. I can be both and do both’. Especially that song - it's such a family song and it has great meaning behind it that makes sense so it was indicative of my identity and I love that."

Charithra previously told The Telegraph that she was told by her friends that she only bagged a role in Bridgerton ‘because she is brown’. She said, "What's really scary is that you can start believing it and thinking, ‘The only reason I got cast as Edwina is because they were looking for an Indian family’."

Based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England. The first season had garnered over 82 million views worldwide. It was at one time, Netflix's most-watched series before being overtaken by Korean thriller Squid Game. Its second season, will start streaming on Netflix on March 25.

