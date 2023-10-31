Bridgerton's Ruby Barker calls out Netflix and Shondaland for not supporting her through ‘two psychotic breaks’

Actor Ruby Barker, who starred in Bridgerton, has called out Netflix and Shondaland. In a new interview for Oxford University’s The LOAF Podcast on Saturday, the actor claimed that she suffered 'two psychotic breaks' while filming the series and did not receive any support from the production team. (Also read: Salma Hayek misses co-star Matthew Perry: ‘I will continue to cherish your silliness, perseverance’)

What the actor said

Ruby Barker in a still from Bridgerton.

In conversation for Oxford University’s The LOAF Podcast, Ruby Barker talked about the difficult process of working on the smash hit series Bridgerton, which was created by Shondaland and released on Netflix. She said, "Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m OK or ask me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody."

‘It was really covered up’

The 26 year old actor, who plays Marina in the show, further added, "During the filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances. It was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out. My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time. So I was trying really, really hard to act like it was fine … that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem." The actor revealed that she had to be hospitalized for the first time after shooting Season 1 of the show.

Last year it was revealed during the Global fan event TUDUM that Season 3 would deviate from the books and focus on the love story of Colin and Penelope instead of Benedict Bridgerton. It is set to release sometime next year.

