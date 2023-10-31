Salma Hayek misses co-star Matthew Perry: ‘I will continue to cherish your silliness, perseverance’

Salma Hayek has penned a touching note to bid farewell to her dear friend Matthew Perry. The two had worked together in the 1997 film, Fools Rush In. She mentioned that she was moved when he had said that he loved the film and thought of Alex Whitmana as his most treasured role. Matthew, known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, died in a bath tub. He was 54. Also read: Friends cast breaks silence after Matthew Perry's tragic death: ‘We were more than just cast mates’ Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in a still from Fools Rush In.

Salma Hayek's note on Matthew Perry's death

Sharing a few pictures with Matthew on Instagram, Salma wrote, “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.”

She further wrote, “Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Fans react to Salma's post

The post got more than 1.4 million likes with fans praising the movie and remembering Matthew. A fan wrote, "Good Bye Alex Whitman..." Another wrote, “One of my all-time favorite movies! Thank you for such a beautiful tribute.” One more said, “He wasn’t just Chandler to me either . He will always be “Alex” one half of the couple that made up one of my favorite comfort movies.”

More about Fools Rush In

Directed by Andy Tennant, Fools Rush was a love story with Matthew and Salma in the lead. It was a hit and also won a few awards. In an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan had asked Matthew if playing Chandler in Friends was his most treasured role or its some other role which he treasures the most. He had replied, “I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek - that was probably my best movie.”

Matthew was found dead in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence. As per reports, his Friends co-stars like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are devastated after his death.

