Broken But Beautiful 3's Sidharth Shukla says he's experienced a few heartbreaks: 'I have learnt from it'

Sidharth Shukla makes his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor plays a heartbroken, aspiring director in the show.
Sidharth Shukla has opened up about being heartbroken a few times in life. The actor, who plays Agastya - a heartbroken theatre director in Broken But Beautiful 3, said that he has learned lessons from the emotion.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner makes his digital debut with the ALT Balaji series. The first two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Sidharth leads the third season with Rathee Sonia.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Sidharth said, "Well, I have experienced this emotion a few times in my life. I have learnt from it and if I have made the mistake then I make sure that I don't make that mistake again. And if it's because of somebody else and I feel that I gave in too much then I realise what are alarming bells and I just step back then."

Sidharth also revealed that there are a few similarities of situations between his real self and his on-screen character. "To an extent, a lot of situations Agastya has gone through in his life are quite similar to what has happened with Sidharth also. So, I could relate to it," he said.

The trailer has hinted at a few intimate scenes featuring the lead stars. Ekta Kapoor had also shared a short clip of Sidharth and Sonia sharing a kiss.

Speaking about the intimate scenes in the series with News18, Sonia said that she wasn't apprehensive about it. “At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it," she said.

Broken But Beautiful 3 releases on May 29.

