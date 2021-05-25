Sonia Rathee says she wasn't 'apprehensive' about intimate scenes in Broken But Beautiful 3

Ekta Kapoor, last month, had revealed that Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will share a kiss in Broken But Beautiful 3. Sonia has now opened up about tackling unconventional and bold themes on the show.

The actor makes her acting debut with the ALTBalaji show. She plays Rumi, a rich girl from South Bombay who crosses paths with Sidharth's character Agastya and they collaborate for a play.

Talking to News18, Sonia confessed she wasn't 'apprehensive' about performing the intimate scenes in the show. “At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it," she said.

However, she did feel nervous on the sets while filming with Vikrant Massey. As the trailer already revealed, the actor will reprise his role from the first and second season and share a scene with Rumi. In her interview with SpotboyE, Sonia confessed, "Honestly, I was a bit nervous. As he is an incredible actor and I did get a chance to have a scene with Harleen also. And she is actually a friend of mine so that made me calm down a little bit. In the beginning, I was nervous but then it was a fun shooting with them."

When asked if she was nervous around Sidharth as well, Sonia confessed that she wasn't.

Broken But Beautiful is slated to release on May 29. The first two seasons featured Vikrant as Veer Shekhawat while Harleen Sethi played his love interest, Sameera Joshi. The show and the songs were popular among viewers at the time.

