Call My Agent Bollywood trailer pits Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal against each other, has cameos galore

Netflix on Friday unveiled the first trailer for Call My Agent: Bollywood, an Indian spin-off of the hit French series of the same name. The show arrives on the streaming platform on October 29, and features Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor, alongside a whole host of cameos by the likes of Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more.

At one point in the trailer, Richa Chadha taunts her real-life partner Ali Fazal after he boasts about having worked in Hollywood. “Cannes gaye ho kya (But have you been to Cannes)?” she asks.

Here's an official synopsis for the show:

Call My Agent: Bollywood takes us on an exciting wild ride into the world of Bollywood, glamour and celebrity. Four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions, even as they try to save their talent agency from imminent closure. A funny, quirky, heartwarming and emotional take on the dazzling rollercoaster world of showbiz!

Watch the trailer here:

Director Shaad Ali said in a statement: “This project has been close to my heart since the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet have my own stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy - right from the casting to the cameos.”

He added, "Each of us, included in this project, have poured their heart and soul into it and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Rajat, Ayush, Aahana and Soni share such a brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot.”

The original Call My Agent! premiered on the France 2 network in 2015. It streams internationally on Netflix, and has spanned four seasons. The show has featured French icons such as Jean Reno, Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Adjani and Isabelle Huppert, among many others, in cameo appearances.