Challenging to face rejection & yet stay motivated: Arpita Srivastava

Lucknow girl, actor Arpita Srivastava feels coming from a small town doesn’t make much of a difference, if your objective in life is clear. “For freshers like me, without any industry connection, it’s only our work that sees us through,” says the actor last seen in OTT series Girls Hostel-2 and Mukesh Jassoos.

The youngster says, “It is tough for me just like other thousands of artistes out there. It’s challenging to face rejections on good projects and still keep oneself motivated. But the good part is that we are getting to do what we love to do and that’s a bliss which makes all the challenges seem like a joyride.”

A trained singer, she learnt acting hands-on. “After schooling from Lucknow, I went for mass communication course in Jalandhar where I joined dramatics society and joined theatre. I understood that’s what I want to do and even did a Punjabi film Ambie where I played the lead,” says Arpita.

She continued doing theatre in Delhi and then got an offer for a film in Mumbai. “My mother suggested me to shift my base if I want to make career. So, I shot this film but unfortunately the project got shelved. For survival, I joined an events company and was simultaneously doing theatre along with anchoring shows.”

Thereafter, she got short film Last Time. “Theatre has been my preference, where I got to learn so much, but since pandemic started nothing much is happening on that front. So, I did these two series for OTT and recently my show Dhoop Chaon based on Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield got aired on DD National.”

Besides, she has shot for few episodes of show Rudrakaal and another untitled OTT series. “Behind camera career is shaping well but I’m waiting for theatres to reopen and live shows to start as I love connecting with audience via stage,” says the actor who was recently in Lucknow to get herself vaccinated.