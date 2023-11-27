Chinmayi calls out Kamal Haasan for praising Vichitra for not naming those who sexually harassed her

When actor Vichitra recently alleged on Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 that she had faced abuse on the sets of one of the films she worked on in the 90s, many were shocked by her revelation. Kamal Haasan, who hosts the show, responded by lauding her for not naming her harasser. The Vikram actor is now being criticised for his statement by netizens and singer Chinmayi also called him out. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra says she quit acting due to casting couch; fans believe she’s talking about this Telugu film)

‘His speech will have ramifications’

Chinmayi called out Kamal Haasan (X)

Chinmayi released a long statement on X, part of which called out Kamal for encouraging Vichitra for not naming her abuser. She wrote, “Mr. Kamal Haasan's Tone-Rewarding, Calmness-Encouraging speech will have real life ramifications for women who are not even allowed their justified anger. He encourages the audience to applaud what he terms as 'mature behaviour', somehow insinuating THIS is how survivors should speak about sexual harassment in a socially palatable, acceptable manner.”

‘ICC/POSH unit are the need of the hour’

She also reinstated that she has been asking for the last five years that a ICC/POSH unit be set up in the entertainment industry. Chinmayi wrote, “I HAVE REPEATED THIS FOR AT LEAST 5 1/2 YEARS. NONE OF THESE BIG STARS ARE DOING ANYTHING TO SET UP AN ICC / POSH UNIT IN ANY OF THE SANGAMS. Today, a female dubbing artiste has been terminated because she went to the police station to report a case of sexual harassment in a dubbing studio.”

Times have changed

She also pointed out that back then, Radha Ravi had asked Vichitra to complain to the police but today, any victim would be encouraged to do otherwise. “20 years ago Radha Ravi asked Vichitra "Why come to the Sangam? Go to the police station." Today the Dubbing Union warns members NOT to go to the Police Station, penalize you if you do, can harass others to NOT employ you if you go to the police to report a case of sexual harassment,” she wrote.

Vichitra on quitting acting due to casting couch

Vichitra opened up on Bigg Boss that the reason she quit acting 20 years ago was due to the main lead and crew harassing her while she was shooting outdoors. She alleged that she was touched inappropriately on sets, faced physical abuse when she pointed it out and even filed a case in court and complained with the union, to no avail. Netizens believed she faced the abuse on the sets of Balakrishna’s Telugu film Bhalevadivi Basu.

