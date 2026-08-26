Chumbak trailer: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani lead a chaotic sitcom from the makers of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Chumbak, its upcoming family comedy set against the wonderfully chaotic world of neighbourhood life. The series takes viewers into a lively urban colony where everyone knows everyone, personal matters rarely stay private and even the smallest incident can turn into a full-fledged neighbourhood discussion. Backed by Hats Off Production, known for popular comedies such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, Chumbak is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia.

A neighbourhood where everyone knows everything

Chumbak trailer: Netflix brings a chaotic neighbourhood comedy to screens on September 10.

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Set in a contemporary Indian neighbourhood, Chumbak explores what happens when neighbours become an extension of the family. A small issue at home can quickly turn into a colony-wide concern, with unsolicited advice, gossip, celebrations and helping hands always around the corner.

The trailer introduces a colourful group of characters, each with their own quirks, relationships and brand of chaos. Mickey (Arjun Bijlani) and Twinkle Oberoi (Helly Shah) are romantic partners who seem to be living in their own dreamy world. Aditya (Sumeet Vyaas) and Priyanka Khanna (Manasi Parekh) appear to have a calm and composed relationship, although things are far from peaceful.

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{{^usCountry}} Then there is the Taraporewala family, made up of Mumma Gulshan (Delnaaz Irani), Freddy (Anant V. Joshi) and Hutoxi (Amyra Dastur), whose unpredictable family equation adds another layer of comedy. Rajni (Neena Gupta) and Kuku Merchant (Deven Bhojani) may constantly argue, but their love for each other remains clear. Dharmendra (Sumeet Raghavan) and Kiran Kejriwal (Sandeepa Dhar), meanwhile, bring their own complicated take on marriage and relationships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then there is the Taraporewala family, made up of Mumma Gulshan (Delnaaz Irani), Freddy (Anant V. Joshi) and Hutoxi (Amyra Dastur), whose unpredictable family equation adds another layer of comedy. Rajni (Neena Gupta) and Kuku Merchant (Deven Bhojani) may constantly argue, but their love for each other remains clear. Dharmendra (Sumeet Raghavan) and Kiran Kejriwal (Sandeepa Dhar), meanwhile, bring their own complicated take on marriage and relationships. {{/usCountry}}

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Through these families, the show looks at familiar situations such as marital arguments, parenting challenges, family celebrations and neighbourhood gossip. The humour comes from ordinary moments that gradually spiral into something much bigger.

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Tanya Bami on bringing a new comedy to Netflix

Netflix India Series Head, Tanya Bami shares, “Comedy has always been a great way for families to come together, and we’ve seen how much audiences enjoy watching these shows together on Netflix… With Chumbak, we are excited to take this further. There is something instantly familiar about a great neighbourhood comedy — you know these characters, you recognise these situations, and the humour comes from how real it all feels. Chumbak captures that beautifully. It is set in a world where family extends far beyond the four walls of a home, and where the everyday chaos of neighbours, relatives and relationships becomes the comedy."

She adds, "What makes the show especially exciting for us is the opportunity to work with JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. They have a truly distinctive comic voice, an extraordinary instinct for finding humour in everyday life, and a much-loved body of work that has built a loyal audience over the years. Their unique flavour gives us an opportunity to broaden the world of comedy on Netflix and connect with audiences in a fresh way."

A throwback to neighbourhood life

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Beyond the jokes and family squabbles, Chumbak also taps into the nostalgia of a time when neighbours were deeply involved in one another's lives. Knowing each other's routines, dropping in without warning, sharing celebrations and having someone nearby for every small crisis were all part of neighbourhood culture.

The series brings that familiar feeling into a modern setting, using its ensemble of characters to explore how everyday interactions can turn into some of life's funniest moments.

Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia in a joint statement said, “With Chumbak, we wanted to capture something familiar to all of us - the neighbourhood where nothing is ever truly 'personal.' There's always someone next door with advice, chai, gossip, or all three. Neighbourhoods are like the families you don't choose, and somewhere in the chaos, these people become family too. We've always loved telling stories and finding humour in everyday relationships, and with Chumbak, we wanted characters who feel familiar yet surprise you.”

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They add, “Bringing this world to Netflix lets us take this family comedy to audiences across India and the world. The cast has brought so much warmth and madness to these characters - they have breathed life into these really quirky characters that’ll for sure stick with the audiences. We hope families everywhere connect with them, revel in the nostalgia of old neighbourhoods and most importantly, laugh out loud!”

A familiar ensemble with plenty of chaos

Chumbak features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghvan, Sandeepa Dhar and Atul Kumar. Each actor brings a distinct personality to the colony, creating a world where there is seemingly never a dull moment. Chumbak premieres September 10, only on Netflix.