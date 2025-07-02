Helly Shah reveals her casting couch experience on a ‘big’ web series: ‘They said it’ll work online also’

Actor Helly Shah has opened up about a disturbing experience she encountered in her professional journey, shedding light on the darker side of the entertainment industry. In an interview with India Forums, the actor recalled how she was offered a web show but with a condition to compromise. Helly Shah recalls rejecting a big project over compromise demand.

Helly Shah on being asked to compromise for a big project

Helly revealed that she has turned down projects that didn’t align with her values. She then recalled how she once got a huge project and was surprised to get a message about being a part of it. Without naming anyone, she added, "But I asked them, are you approaching me or are you just pitching my name? So they said we are approaching you. I said okay, great. Then there was this huge message, 'There is a condition,' You will have to come to a certain place and this and that. I said, please find somebody else. I cannot do it.’”

She recalled that the reply from the person was “even more shocking” and added, "The person said that it is okay on phone also. I mean, I am okay online. I do not know how to put it. I do not know how to frame that sentence either. That it will work online. Online compromise. Yes, okay. I was like, what is this? I blocked that number, and I mean, these things happen, and people are really shameless. There is no decency at all. It is just, it is bad that there are people like this.” Helly revealed she eventually let go of that project.

About Helly Shah's upcoming movie

Helly will next be seen in the Gujarati film Deda. The movie is directed by Hema Shukla and also features Gaurav Paswala, Sonali Lele Desai and Mehul Buch in key roles. Helly plays the role of a pregnant woman with a complicated pregnancy. Produced by Brijraj Entertainment in association with TM Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.