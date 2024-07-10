Helly Shah wants taking a break to be normalised: It’s not always about the hustle culture

Helly Shah stepped out from her deliberate three-year acting break with the fourth season Gullak, which also marked her debut in the OTT space. The actor confesses taking a step back from the acting world helped her find calm and peace. Also read: Helly Shah confesses Cannes look wasn't easy, says she drank only tea and heels hurt her feet: ‘Mere paer chhill gae’ Helly Shah was last seen in fourth season of web show Gullak.

Helly was in her teens when she started her acting journey. She is credited for starring in Zindagi Ka Har Rang Gulaal, Swaragini, Devanshi and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.

On taking a break

Helly had been missing from the screens for three years after her last show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She came back with Gullak 4, which was released on SonyLiv in June.

“Before I took a break, I forgot how to have fun and enjoy life. I was happy, but I felt that I was missing out on so many things. That’s why I wanted to take a break. All I wanted was to do nothing and do things at my own pace,” Helly tells us.

The actor continues, “After working for 10 years, you are allowed to do that for yourself. You are allowed to make your own decision. I wanted to work on my craft. But at my own pace. I wanted to try a different way, and my own way to do things.”

Here, Helly asserts that during that period, she tried hard not to succumb to the pressure “to follow what others are doing.”

“This was a very conscious decision I took at that point of time and I'm glad about it. Those three years genuinely transformed me as a human. I am much calmer and much more patient. I'm at a stage wherein I don't take things very seriously. There is struggle, but I am much at peace,” she added.

On hustle culture

Coming recharged from the break, Helly feels taking a break should be normalised in the industry, as well as other workspaces.

“It is not always about hustle culture. These days people have been promoting hustling and this hustle culture so much. And I am like, that’s now right…. There's more to life,” shares the actor, who hails from Ahmedabad.

On her OTT debut

The actor started a new chapter of her life by entering the web space through fan-favourite Gullak 4. She reveals that she shot for two other projects before that, but Gullak was the first to release.

“It was supposed to happen like that, and I am so happy about it. Gullak is a relatable show with a fan base. It makes everyone cherish their own childhood memories. Entering this world was very easy for me,” says Helly.

When it comes to the future of her character in the show, Helly drops a hint, teasing that there is more to her story.

“The brief that I got was that they are introducing this new character in the show. This is the first time that somebody was introduced, which creates a little bit of curiosity and adds a little bit of freshness. Now, I am hopeful that it gets developed further in the coming seasons,” she ends.