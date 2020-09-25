Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s Rrahul Sudhir tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself’

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:33 IST

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir has tested positive for the coronavirus and the shooting of his show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has been stalled.The makers of his show and Rrahul have issued statements to announce his diagnosis and ensured everyone that the required precautionary measures are being taken.

Posting the makers’ statement, Rrahul wrote on Instagram, “Our TRP is 1.7 today. I can’t Thank you guys enough. This means so much to me personally and to my entire crew. Yes I am Covid19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. Your love and support means so much to me Please Stay Safe and Keep Watching Ishq Mein Marjawan On Colors at 7 PM.”

The statement from the makers said, “Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is an integral part of our television series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and is receiving medical attention. As soon as the symptoms were detected,he has self quarantined. As a precautionary measure, we have taken all necessary steps including temporary suspension of production for testing of the entire cast and crew, fumigation and sterilization of the studio as per the morns immediately. Concerned authorities have been informed of the same, The safety of our talent and crew members is of utmost importance, we are fully committed to safeguarding everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Rrahul plays the antagonist on the show but recent twists have added new dimensions to his character. The show also features Vishal Vashishtha, Helly Shah, Madhurima Tulli, Garima Rathore

Also read: Ranveer Singh requests to be present at NCB office during Deepika Padukone’s questioning, cites her ‘anxiety’ issue: report

About his character on the show, Rrahul had said previously, “Vansh is unlike any character I have ever played before. He is a powerful and smart businessman who lives a life of secrecy and mystery. While playing the role I got to do some amazing stunts like ride a flyboard in Goa and be a part of a high-octane car chase sequence. While there is a lot of action involved, my character also has an emotional side to him. This is a fun role and I am happy to be a part of such an interesting project.” Rrahul has earlier worked in Rajaa Betaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more