Gullak 4 Twitter Review: Mishra family is back to win hearts; fans call the show ‘Comedy + Drama Ka Badhiya Mishran’

Gullak is not just a web series, it is an emotion. Rather, it is a bundle of emotions and nostalgia that have beautifully been fit into stories, which take us back to simpler days. Season 1 introduced us to Santosh Mishra and Shanti Mishra, played by Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni, who are proud parents to Anand aka Annu Mishra and Aman Mishra, portrayed by Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar. The second season further gave us a glimpse into the life of this middle-class family, which had made a permanent place in our hearts by the end of season 3. So when Gullak 4 arrived, fans obviously had high expectations. But were these expectations met? The Mishras in a poster of Gullak 4

We are happy to report that yes, the expectations from Gullak season 4 have been fulfilled. In fact, makers have exceeded expectations this time. Proof of the same is the roaring response received by the 4th season on social media. For instance, one satisfied fan of Gullak tweeted: “End Main Rula Hi Diya Jameel Khan Sir 🥹 Heart-Warming Show. Comedy + Drama Ka Badhiya Mishran 💖Dialogues & BGM Bhi Top Notch. Must Watch Guys. Wait For S5 #Gullak4 #Gullak.” The only complaint fans have is that the season was so short and now we’ll have to wait for season 5 to meet the Mishras again.

Apart from the phenomenal storyline and the feel of this show, which is incomparable, it is the characters that have managed to make us fall in love with Gullak. They are relatable, endearing and absolutely hilarious. Watching them is no less than a delight. In fact, for those of you who have yet to binge-watch Gullak 4, we would suggest re-watching the first three seasons to get into the groove. The show will continue to be relevant and will teach you once again to be content with what you have. In every sense, Gullak is a feel-good show. And Twitter reviews of season 4 promise an unforgettable ride.

Toh aap convince ho gaye, ya main aur bolu?