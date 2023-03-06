Class to return for season two on Netflix. Watch announcement video

The Netflix series, Class, which is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, will be back for season two. The series, helmed by showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia, was released on February 3. The show's ensemble cast features Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw. (Also read: Class trailer: Murder, secrets and drama take over this Indian adaptation of Netflix's Elite. Watch)

Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester (heart eyes emoji) CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON! (red heart emoji)." The brief video announcement shows clips from season one as the students of Hampton International are alerted about season two. As usual, a party to celebrate is foremost on everyone's minds. Fans commented on the post and said they were excited to see more of the characters Dhruv and Faruq in season two.

Class revolves around three scholarship students who join the elite Hampton International academy and find themselves going up against students with a far more privileged background than theirs. Their worlds collide as conflicts emerge, secrets develop and everyone is a suspect after a dead body is found on campus. Produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Limited, in association with Future East, Class is written by Rajesh Devraj, Kersi Khambatta, Raghav Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor and Bhaskar Hazarika.

Ahead of the release of the show, director Ashim had said in a statement, “It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen."

He added, “Set in a world where the elite have all that they could wish for, besides a clear conscience, and those less fortunate dangerously navigate their way through, Class is a wild and volatile affair between the two. I’m thankful to Netflix for supporting my particular vision for this show, and keeping the faith that we could make something truly unique and special. We’ve had a crew that’s worked tirelessly and an amazing fresh young cast - almost all new discoveries that are absolutely incredible on screen. I think it’s safe to say that we have a series here that’s unlike any other seen before in India.”

The Spanish series Elite has become a global hit on Netflix. The sixth season was released in November 2022 and the show has already been renewed for a seventh season as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.