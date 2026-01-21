Daldal trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's DCP hunts a serial killer while fighting her inner demons; fans get ‘Dexter vibes’

On Wednesday, Prime Video took to its social media platforms to release the trailer of Daldal. The trailer shows Bhumi as DCP Rita Ferreira, who is on a mission to track down a cold-blooded serial killer in Mumbai while simultaneously battling her own inner demons. During her investigation, she also comes face-to-face with a determined journalist, played by Samara Tijori. The caption on the post read, “The past isn’t here to haunt, it’s here to hunt.”

After creating a huge buzz with its teaser, Prime Video has finally unveiled the chilling trailer of its upcoming crime thriller series, Daldal . The show, starring Bhumi Pednekar , had already sent shivers down viewers’ spines with its haunting visuals, and the trailer takes the suspense several notches higher. Fans have already begun spinning theories about the identity of the murderer.

Bhumi’s sister Samiksha cheered for her in the comments section and wrote, “This is absolutely amazing!!!!!” Fans also expressed their excitement, with one writing, “The trailer gave me goosebumps! Can’t wait.” Another commented, “Dexter vibes,” while one more wrote, “Oh man! @bhumisatishpednekkar you are going to kill this one.”

About Daldal Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni. An Abundantia Entertainment production, the series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D’Souza and Priya Saggi, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Hussain Haidry. Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni, and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. Daldal blends psychological dread with edge-of-the-seat suspense, setting the stage for a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where the hunter may become the hunted.

Speaking about her role, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past – a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before.”

She added, “Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, was like a homecoming. I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit and the entire team for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled that the series is premiering exclusively on Prime Video on January 30, reaching audiences across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.” The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 30.