'I was burning upto 1300-1400 calories per session': Bhumi Pednekar recalls working out for social media validation

For Bhumi Pednekar, fitness has been a journey of learning, unlearning, and ultimately finding balance. The actor admitted that initially she was someone who would “run away from the gym”. However, that changed after an unexpected nudge from Akshay Kumar introduced her to lifting weights, a shift that reshaped her relationship with exercise. Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her fitness journey.

Bhumi Pednekar recalls her unhealthy fitness obsession

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Bhumi revealed that Akshay Kumar introduced her to strength training. She said, “This was right before I started shooting for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He has a wonderful trainer he works with named Jenny. I told him, ‘Sir, main toh gym se bhaagti hoon’ (I run away from the gym). He was probably shocked, and Jenny helped me a lot.”

She further shared that the first time she ever lifted proper weights was with Jenny, and that experience proved life-changing. “I love lifting now. It gives me a sense of achievement. Also, because I had a phase where my relationship with working out was problematic. I had that Apple Watch on, and I kept checking it. I was obsessed. I kept checking the number of calories I burned per workout, and then I would put it on Instagram and get validation from the people following me. There was a point where I was burning upto 1300-1400 calories in a session, and then I fell sick because it wasn’t sustainable. It was really stupid. I was doing it only for validation."

The actor added that she is now in a far healthier and more balanced space with both food and fitness. Bhumi Pednekar further revealed that now her workout has reduced by 70% than what she used to do before. She revealed, realising that a 40-45 minute session is enough and more effective for her than spending 2-3 hours in the gym.

About Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi made a striking debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and earned widespread acclaim for her performance. The actor had once revealed gaining over 27 kgs for the film and later surprised everyone with her weightloss transformation by getting rid of the weight within just two and a half months.

She went on to star in hits such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her most recent release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, failed to make an impact at the box office. Bhumi will next be seen in The Royals Season 2 alongside Ishaan Khatter.