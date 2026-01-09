Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she lost more than 40 kgs: 'Women ask me if I took Ozempic'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stunned everyone with her weight-loss transformation after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, when she lost 30 kg. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Bhumi spoke about how people today believe that weight loss is impossible without injectables and recalled women asking her whether she had taken Ozempic. Bhumi Pednekar on people assuming she took Ozempic.

Bhumi Pednekar on losing weight without injectables

Bhumi admitted that she gets annoyed by people’s assumptions that one cannot lose weight without injectables. She revealed, “So basically, for this other character, I lost a lot of weight. I was in hospital recovering from dengue. I lost 12 kg and half my hair. The pain you go through is unmatched. It was Diwali and people were bursting crackers, while I had a splitting headache until I reached the hospital.”

She further shared that the timing of the role was such that she had already lost significant weight due to dengue. Bhumi added, “People have even asked me if I’ve had a rib removed. What about the fact that I’ve put 10 years into working out and eating right? In Delhi, women straight up come to me and ask, ‘Aapne bhi Ozempic ya Mounjaro liya hai?’ I know enough people who have taken Ozempic and genuinely needed that medical assistance, so I will never judge anyone for it. But the fact is, I lost 40 kg and more without injectables.”

Bhumi was hospitalised due to dengue in November 2023. The actor had also shared a selfie from her hospital bed to update fans about her health on social media.

Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are prescription medicines for adults with type 2 diabetes. Ozempic has grown in popularity among those trying to lose weight as it can reduce hunger and help people feel full for longer. However, it is meant to be taken only under medical supervision, as it may cause side effects.

Bhumi Pednekar’s recent and upcoming work

Bhumi was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹12.85 crore worldwide.

She will next be seen in The Royals Season 2, which also stars Ishaan Khatter. However, the release date has not been announced yet.