Dane DeHaan joins Sophie Turner, Colin Firth, Juliette Binoche in The Staircase series

Dane DeHaan will play Clayton Peterson, son of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) in The Staircase. The limited HBO series will also star Juliette Binoche and Game of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The Staircase series boasts of a number of big names in its cast including Colin Firth, Sophie Turner, Toni Collette and Juliette Binoche.

Actor Dane DeHaan, who currently stars in the Apple TV Plus limited series Lisey's Story, is the latest addition to the cast of the true crime drama The Staircase.

The upcoming HBO Max limited series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

According to Deadline, Dane DeHaan will play Clayton Peterson, Michael Peterson's son.

The eight-part drama comes from Christine director Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, known for her work on American Crime Story.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

The Staircase also stars Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner and Odessa Young.

Showrunners Antonio and Maggie also serve as writers and executive producers on the series, which is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

