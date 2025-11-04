Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer: Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi to crack a human trafficking case. Watch

Ever since Netflix announced the return of the Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime for Season 3, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the acclaimed show, starring Shefali Shah as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer: Shefali Shah will face off against Huma Qureshi this time.

After the success of seasons 1 and 2, expectations are high for Season 3. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the new season, which gave viewers a sneak peek into the gritty human trafficking crime case that will be under the scanner of Vartika's team.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Vartika informing that her team has found a shipment of 30 young girls who were being trafficked to Delhi. “We must pursue an investigation,” she adds. As the investigation unfolds, her team unravels an extensive network of similar cases that span multiple major cities, making it increasingly sensitive with each passing day.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives glimpses of Huma Qureshi's ‘Badi didi’ as the mastermind behind the large-scale operation, who discovers that a police investigation is underway, setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose. As the walls close in, the Delhi Police team must push past borders and work together to crack a case that stretches beyond jurisdiction, time, and reason. It’s a race against the clock. Will justice prevail?

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the show is directed by Tanuj Chopra and also stars Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles.

Taking about the season 3, showrunner Tanuj Chopra shared , “With Season 3, we wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both. You can jump right into Season 3 without needing to have seen the first two to fully enjoy the show, or continue from where you last paused. The stakes this time are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead, every dead end, pushes her and her team closer to the breaking point. This season widens the lens of Delhi Crime, but stays rooted in what defines it — empathy, truth, and the relentless pursuit of justice.”