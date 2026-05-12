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Devil May Cry Season 2: Release date, streaming time, cast, plot, and everything we know

Devil May Cry Season 2 to premiere on May 12, 2026, featuring an 8-episode continuation.

May 12, 2026 07:33 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The second season of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry is officially set for release on 12th May at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on the platform. The opportunities for the fans to now return to the demon‑hunting world of Dante, Lady, and Vergil is officially confirmed. The show’s second season has been officially locked in for Monday, May 12, 2026, with all episodes dropping at once on Netflix worldwide.

When and where to watch Season 2

Devil May Cry anime will soon drop on Netflix(Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that Devil May Cry Season 2 will premiere on May 12, 2026, as an “all‑episodes‑at‑once” drop on the streaming platform. Trailers and promos have built the hype by asking fans important questions about their favorite characters, “Team Dante? Team Vergil? Why choose?”. It ended after building excitement, “Devil May Cry: Season 2 premieres May 12, only on Netflix.” One fan said about the series on X, “I’m setting a reminder right now. This is the kind of show you want to watch as soon as the episodes land.”

The season will be an 8‑episode continuation of the original story, with Dante stuck in cryostasis after being betrayed by Lady in the first‑season finale. A clip from the new trailer says, “A war between worlds ignites, as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil.” A viewer observed that the new season might delve deeper into the rivalry of two central characters. “From the look of the trailers, Season 2 is leaning even harder into the Dante–Vergil rivalry, and that’s exactly what the game fans have wanted,” he said.

How the cast and creators are framing the new season

 
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