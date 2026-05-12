Devil May Cry Season 2: Release date, streaming time, cast, plot, and everything we know

The second season of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry is officially set for release on 12th May at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on the platform. The opportunities for the fans to now return to the demon‑hunting world of Dante, Lady, and Vergil is officially confirmed. The show’s second season has been officially locked in for Monday, May 12, 2026, with all episodes dropping at once on Netflix worldwide.

When and where to watch Season 2

Devil May Cry anime will soon drop on Netflix(Netflix)

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Netflix has confirmed that Devil May Cry Season 2 will premiere on May 12, 2026, as an “all‑episodes‑at‑once” drop on the streaming platform. Trailers and promos have built the hype by asking fans important questions about their favorite characters, “Team Dante? Team Vergil? Why choose?”. It ended after building excitement, “Devil May Cry: Season 2 premieres May 12, only on Netflix.” One fan said about the series on X, “I’m setting a reminder right now. This is the kind of show you want to watch as soon as the episodes land.”

The season will be an 8‑episode continuation of the original story, with Dante stuck in cryostasis after being betrayed by Lady in the first‑season finale. A clip from the new trailer says, “A war between worlds ignites, as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil.” A viewer observed that the new season might delve deeper into the rivalry of two central characters. “From the look of the trailers, Season 2 is leaning even harder into the Dante–Vergil rivalry, and that’s exactly what the game fans have wanted,” he said.

How the cast and creators are framing the new season

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{{^usCountry}} The core voice cast is back, including Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor‑Compton as Lady (Mary), and Robbie Daymond as Vergil. The animation will also be handled by their original South Korean studio Studio Mir. Showrunner and executive producer Adi Shankar has commented about the storyline for the new season, “This is the next chapter in Dante’s war against the underworld, but it’s also a deeper dive into who he is as a person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The core voice cast is back, including Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor‑Compton as Lady (Mary), and Robbie Daymond as Vergil. The animation will also be handled by their original South Korean studio Studio Mir. Showrunner and executive producer Adi Shankar has commented about the storyline for the new season, “This is the next chapter in Dante’s war against the underworld, but it’s also a deeper dive into who he is as a person.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Season 1 ended with Dante frozen by the government agency DARKCOM and Vergil declaring himself the Knight of the demon realm, setting up a high‑stakes sibling showdown. A critic said, he first season was about Dante finding his purpose; the second is about him facing the one person who understands his darkness just as well as he does.” Another fan added, “If they deliver on the Dante vs. Vergil fights and the emotional backstory, this could be the best adaptation of the Devil May Cry universe so far.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 1 ended with Dante frozen by the government agency DARKCOM and Vergil declaring himself the Knight of the demon realm, setting up a high‑stakes sibling showdown. A critic said, he first season was about Dante finding his purpose; the second is about him facing the one person who understands his darkness just as well as he does.” Another fan added, “If they deliver on the Dante vs. Vergil fights and the emotional backstory, this could be the best adaptation of the Devil May Cry universe so far.” {{/usCountry}}

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