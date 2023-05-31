Disney's mass content purge, Over 105 titles removed from Hulu and Disney+
105+ titles vanish from Hulu and Disney+, leaving fans frustrated and wondering what's next.
Although there was some public outcry on Twitter, urging Disney+ to retain the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman, the company proceeded with its plan to remove the majority from the platform.
Audiences were given a mere week to catch up on these shows before they vanished from the platforms permanently. The decision was justified as a cost-cutting measure.
Among the mass removal of this content purge were new releases like Rosaline, Willow, and the 2022 version of Cheaper by the Dozen. Beloved fan favourites like Marvel's Runaways were also scrubbed from both Hulu and Disney+.
This removal left audiences with limited options to legally access these shows, as physical releases or complementary uploads on platforms like YouTube were not provided. There is speculation that these shows might resurface on a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) service, but no confirmation has been made thus far.
ALSO READ| | After Robert De Niro became a dad at 79, Al Pacino will welcome his fourth child at 83: Report
In a recent statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined the company's strategic shift towards producing fewer but higher-quality content offerings. With a renewed focus on profitability, Disney aims to prioritize theatrical releases for films and reduce the production of generic shows.
This change in approach reflects the company's desire to streamline its content offerings and enhance its overall financial performance.
Notably, the production house chose to remove these titles during the Memorial Day weekend, likely hoping that the news would go unnoticed by the masses.
However, the move did not escape the attention of eagle-eyed viewers and industry observers, who are now questioning the implications and potential consequences of such actions.
Here is a list of all the titles that were removed from both Hulu and Disney+ in North America:
Disney+ Shows:
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
- Best In Snow
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Black Beauty
- Big Shot
- Chasing Waves
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
- Clouds
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
- DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
- DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
- Earth To Ned
- Encore!
- Family Reboot
- Fauci
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtasic
- Gina Yei
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
- It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- It’s All Right!
- Just Beyond
- Low Tone Club
- Magic Camp
- Marvel 616
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- More Than Robots!
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- On Pointe
- Own The Room
- Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
- Pick Of The Litter
- Prop Culture
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Race To The Center Of The Earth
- Rogue Trip
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- Super / Natural
- The Big Fib
- The One And Only Ivan
- The Quest
- The Right Stuff
- The Real Right Stuff
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Turner & Hooch (Series)
- Willow
- Wolfgang
HULU Shows:
- Black Narcissus
- Chasing Virgins
- Chef vs Wild
- Conversations with Friends
- Darby And The Dead
- Damned Fate
- Dollface
- Everything’s Trash
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
- Future Man
- Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
- Insanity
- It Was Not My Fault
- Keep This Between Us
- Limbo
- Little Demon
- Looking for Alaska
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Love Trip Paris
- Maggie
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Mask vs Knight
- Motherland Fort Salem
- Pistol
- Prime Time
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Repatriated
- Reprisal
- Rosaline
- The Bomber
- The Cry of the Butterflies
- The Come Up
- The Deep End
- The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
- The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
- The Next Thing You Eat
- The Premise