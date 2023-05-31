Disney's mass content purge, Over 105 titles removed from Hulu and Disney+

Although there was some public outcry on Twitter, urging Disney+ to retain the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman, the company proceeded with its plan to remove the majority from the platform.

Audiences were given a mere week to catch up on these shows before they vanished from the platforms permanently. The decision was justified as a cost-cutting measure.

Among the mass removal of this content purge were new releases like Rosaline, Willow, and the 2022 version of Cheaper by the Dozen. Beloved fan favourites like Marvel's Runaways were also scrubbed from both Hulu and Disney+.

This removal left audiences with limited options to legally access these shows, as physical releases or complementary uploads on platforms like YouTube were not provided. There is speculation that these shows might resurface on a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) service, but no confirmation has been made thus far.

In a recent statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined the company's strategic shift towards producing fewer but higher-quality content offerings. With a renewed focus on profitability, Disney aims to prioritize theatrical releases for films and reduce the production of generic shows.

This change in approach reflects the company's desire to streamline its content offerings and enhance its overall financial performance.

Notably, the production house chose to remove these titles during the Memorial Day weekend, likely hoping that the news would go unnoticed by the masses.

However, the move did not escape the attention of eagle-eyed viewers and industry observers, who are now questioning the implications and potential consequences of such actions.

Here is a list of all the titles that were removed from both Hulu and Disney+ in North America:

Disney+ Shows:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Black Beauty

Big Shot

Chasing Waves

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge

DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants

DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Family Reboot

Fauci

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Gina Yei

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pick Of The Litter

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Center Of The Earth

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The One And Only Ivan

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Willow

Wolfgang

HULU Shows:

Black Narcissus

Chasing Virgins

Chef vs Wild

Conversations with Friends

Darby And The Dead

Damned Fate

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Future Man

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Maggie

Marvel’s The Runaways

Mask vs Knight

Motherland Fort Salem

Pistol

Prime Time

Queen Family Sing-Along

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rosaline

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The Premise

