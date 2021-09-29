Divya Agarwal looks unrecognisable as old man in Cartel, fans can’t get over ‘insane’ transformation

Actor Divya Agarwal, who recently became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, shared a picture of one of her six looks from the ALTBalaji series, Cartel, and left her fans in awe. She showcased her dramatic transformation into an old man and looked nothing like her usual self.

In her Instagram post, Divya congratulated the ALTBalaji team for the success of Cartel and thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for having faith in her. “This role defines my passion and love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it… Sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be a better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me!” she wrote.

Ekta wished to collaborate with Divya again and wrote, “We must do loads of work soon! You were great in the show.” Her boyfriend, actor Varun Sood, commented that he was ‘so so proud’ of her.

Fans could hardly recognise Divya under the layers of ageing make-up she wore. “This was insane,” one wrote. “Omg is this you...??! @divyaagarwal_official,” another said, adding face with open mouth and clapping emojis.

Divya also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the make-up room. “This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start Cartel on that day! This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose!” she wrote.

She added that while she was calm on one hand, her ‘heart was jumping’ on the other. “For some, it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy,” she said.

Earlier this month, Divya beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty to become the winner of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Reports suggested that she would be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well but the news was denied by her boyfriend Varun.