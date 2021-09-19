Divya Agarwal says she hasn't spoken to Shamita Shetty since Bigg Boss OTT win: 'I will not contact her first'

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty for the title. A day after her win, Divya revealed that she is yet to talk to Shamita and has decided to not make the first move.

Shamita and Divya were not on the best of terms during the season. On several occasions, the Bigg Boss OTT finalists would get into verbal spats. While Divya, at one point, accused Shamita of being ‘bossy’, Shamita called Divya ‘manipulative.’

Speaking with a leading daily following her win, Divya said that she and Shamita haven't got a chance to talk since the Bigg Boss finale ended. “I haven't spoken to Shamita until now. After the show ended yesterday, we all are tired and resting. No one has got enough time to do other things. But I will not contact her first,” she said.

“I genuinely want Shamita to contact me first and I want to see how she approaches me. Because throughout the show her approach towards me was full of misunderstandings. So I would like to see that effort from her end and want to know her in real life. Because many things happen in that house and I kind of forgive but I don't forget,” she added.

Divya, Shamita and Nishant Bhat were among the top 3 finalists of the reality show. While Divya won the trophy, Nishant was announced as the first runner-up and Shamita was the second runner-up. Not only did Divya win a trophy but she also took home a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs.

Soon after her exit, Divya reunited with her boyfriend, actor Varun Sood. The couple, along with family and friends, celebrated her win. Rannvijay Singha was present as well. Varun shared the video on his Instagram Stories in which he tightly hugged Divya as she cut a cake.

Meanwhile, Shamita reunited with her sister Shilpa Shetty on Sunday. The latter shared pictures from their reunion on Instagram.