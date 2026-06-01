Does Rue die in the last episode of Euphoria? What happens to Cassie, Maddy, Alamo and Ali? Ending explained

Ever since Zendaya appeared as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, viewers have been wondering whether or not the character will make it through another season alive. Rue got herself into some terrifying situations, including stealing a suitcase of drugs from Laurie, almost getting kidnapped and trafficked by her and then becoming a drug mule.

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3 episode 8?

Does Rue die in the last episode of Euphoria?( Rotten Tomatoes TV/YouTube)

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The episode starts with Rue being chased out of Laurie's compound by Wayne. She escapes, and is eventually picked up by one of Alamo's men.

Alamo gives her a bottle of percocet to help with her pain, and she leaves Alamo's with the bottle of pills and heads to Ali's, asking if she can just stay on his sofa.

Rue overdoses on the percocet pills and dies in her sleep. Ali wakes up the next morning to find Rue unresponsive with the empty bottle of pills on the table. As he crushes one of the pills and tests it, he finds that it had been laced with deadly fentanyl.

What happens to Cassie, Maddy, Alamo and Ali?

After Rue’s tragic death, Ali tracks down Alamo at his club, and kills him in a shootout. Therefore, Alamo is killed in a duel with Is killed in a duel with Ali after being betrayed by his associate, Bishop, who empties Alamo's gun beforehand.

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{{^usCountry}} Maddy helps free Nate from debt, witnesses Alamo's death, and then leaves the club. She then moves in with Cassie, and the two of them keep Helps free Nate from debt, witnesses Alamo's death, and subsequently leaves the club. She moves in with Cassie, and the two keep Nate’s disappearance a secret. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maddy helps free Nate from debt, witnesses Alamo's death, and then leaves the club. She then moves in with Cassie, and the two of them keep Helps free Nate from debt, witnesses Alamo's death, and subsequently leaves the club. She moves in with Cassie, and the two keep Nate’s disappearance a secret. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cassie, on the other hand, is widowed after Nate is buried alive by loan sharks and fatally bitten by a rattlesnake. After she moves in with Maddy, she begins working in the OnlyFans/streaming industry while mourning Nate’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cassie, on the other hand, is widowed after Nate is buried alive by loan sharks and fatally bitten by a rattlesnake. After she moves in with Maddy, she begins working in the OnlyFans/streaming industry while mourning Nate’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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