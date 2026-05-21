Zendaya stuns in 2 glamorous looks during Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 and after-party: Which outfit do you like better?

The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton showcased its Cruise 2027 collection at the Frick Collection in New York on May 20. The show was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone, K-pop star Felix, and others populating the front row. They stepped out in style to take in the newest collection, and later attended a glamorous after-party. Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton showcase and the after-party. Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari takes over Cannes in 2 dreamy dresses and minimal makeup. Check out her sun-kissed pics Zendaya made heads turn with her uber-chic looks for both the Cruise 2027 showcase and the Louis Vuitton after-party in New York. Let's decode her standout style from the event below. A satin moment to remember

Zendaya, who has been a house ambassador since 2023, arrived on Manhattan’s Upper East Side dressed in a dove grey mini dress with a sweeping neckline. As usual, the actor sparkled in the front row. The sumptuous, long-sleeved satin dress features an asymmetrical silhouette with a neckline that falls off her shoulder, revealing her décolletage. The mini hem length flaunts her long legs. The actor's longtime stylist dressed her up for the occasion. The Emmy winner accented her silver-grey dress with a pair of matching point-toe stilettos and jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. earrings. The set features dangling links encrusted with pavé diamonds and set in 18kt gold. For her hair, she styled it with a side parting in old Hollywood style, letting the front strands sculpt her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, silver-white eyeshadow on the outer corners of her eyes, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy caramel lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks. The after-party look