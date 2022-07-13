Doja Cat loses over 200k IG followers, Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp gains 1 million, after their TikTok spat

Last Week, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shared his private conversation with singer Doja Cat. In the screenshots shared by Noah, Doja asked him if his co-star from the show Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) has a girlfriend and how to slide into his DMs. Doja later slammed Noah for sharing the screenshot but received backlash from his fans for ‘going after a teenager’. Now according to the latest report, amid their spat, Noah has gained nearly 1 million Instagram followers while many fans unfollowed Doja. Also Read: Doja Cat calls Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp a snake for sharing texts about her crush on 'Eddie Munson' on TikTok

Noah's Instagram followers have now jumped from 24.25 million to 25.17 million that mean he gained around 920k followers. While Doja lost 200,000 followers. She previously had 24.34 million and now she has 24.14 million, as of Wednesday.

In the screenshots that Noah shared on Tiktok, Doja said, “Noah can you ask Joseph (Quinn) to hit me up?" in another message she wrote, “Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” Noah then said, “Lmao! Slide into his DM” and shared his Instagram profile with her. Joseph Quinn played the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4 and instantly became everyone's favourite

Noah Scnapp shared screenshots of his conversation with Doja Cat.

After this, Doja went live on Tiktok and said that Noah made a mistake and how young people do “dumb s**t”. She said, “I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes."

She also called Noah a snake. She said, “Maybe he is like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Doja received a lot of backlash after her ‘snake’ comment. One person wrote, “This Doja-Noah beef is getting out of hand. Doja should have just settled this matter privately with Noah bc he might have thought that she’s just joking that’s why he posted the screenshot but calling him snake on live is just not it." Another one sarcastically wrote, “Calling a 17-year-old boy a snake? Very mature.”

Noah plays the role of Will Byers in Stranger Things web-series, for which he has also bagged many awards.

